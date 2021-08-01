Delhi Metro Rail Corporation( DMRC ) today said that the Najafgarh - Dhansa Bus Stand extension of Grey Line and the Trilokpuri section of Pink Line between the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations will be made operational from 6 August.

Both the events will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri and the Chief Minister of Delhi,Arvind Kejriwal on 6th August via video conferencing.

"Passenger services will commence on the same day at 3 pm on both the sections," according to a statement by the DMRC.

The approximately one kilometre (891 metres) long Najafgarh - Dhansa Bus Stand section will take the Metro further into the interior areas of Najafgarh.

The Trilokpuri section will connect the entire 59 kilometre long Pink Line and will connect important landmarks of the city such as the Anand Vihar Railway station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway station, markets in South Extension, INA, Lajpat Nagar etc.

With the opening of these sections, the Delhi Metro network will become 390 kilometres long with 286 Metro stations.

The Pink Line spans 38 stations. However, a small portion in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area had proved a bottleneck for the DMRC authorities for a long time, due to which, the line had remained disjointed for some distance there.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.