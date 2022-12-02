Delhi Metro to procure 312 coaches from Alstom India for priority corridors

In order to purchase 312 coaches for its Phase-IV priority corridors, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation signed a contract with a manufacturing firm on Friday, according to officials. The three priority corridors are Tughlakabad to Delhi Aerocity, Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg, and Majlis Park to Maujpur.
"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today (Friday) took a major step towards operationalising its Phase-IV corridors for passenger operations by signing the contract for procuring 312 metro coaches (52 trains) for Phase IV's priority corridors," the DMRC said in a statement.
After a groundbreaking ceremony in December 2019, construction on the Phase IV corridor was put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020.
Earlier on 31 March then DMRC chief Mangu Singh had told PTI, "Small sections of both Line 7 (Pink) and Line 8 (Magenta), which are being built as part of Phase-IV priority corridors, would probably be operational in a year's time from now or by March 2023."
For the extended sections of Lines 7 (Pink) and Line 8 (Magenta) — Majlis Park to Maujpur and Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg, respectively — the DMRC announced on Friday that it would purchase 234 standard-gauge coaches. For the corridor connecting Tughlakabad to Delhi Aerocity, 78 standard-gauge coaches will also be purchased.
Om Hari Pande, director of electrical for the DMRC, and Olivier Loison, managing director of Alstom Transport India Limited, signed the contract at Metro Bhawan in the presence of DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar and other top officials.
In keeping with Delhi Metro's efforts to offer top-notch services, all of these trains will be compatible with driverless operations, which will support the government's "Make in India" initiative. The DMRC announced that these coaches will be produced at the Alstom Transport India facility in SriCity, close to Chennai.
The Pink Line's Mukundpur-Maujpur extension will receive 90 new coaches, while the Magenta Line's Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg extension will receive 144 new coaches (24 trains) (15 trains). It added that 78 coaches (13 trains) would be added to the new Silver Line corridor between Aerocity and Tughlakabad.
As part of the Phase-IV expansion, the DMRC is building 46 metro stations and 65.20 km of new lines along three distinct corridors in the national capital. By September 2025, every corridor constructed as part of this phase will be finished.
Three of the six corridors of Delhi Metro Phase IV were approved by the Union Cabinet in March 2019, which will further enhance connectivity in the capital.
Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha, and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block are the other three proposed corridors that have not yet received the Union Cabinet's approval.
With 286 stations and a current network length of 391 km, the Delhi Metro includes the Noida-Greater Noida corridor and the Rapid Metro in Gurugram.
It runs a fleet of about 350 trains on broad- and standard-gauge lines, with four, six, and eight coaches. It claimed that the trains in the Delhi Metro are some of the most cutting-edge in the entire world of urban mass transit.
On the Magenta Line, the Delhi Metro began operating without a driver in December 2020. On the Pink Line, driver-less services have also begun.
