Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) in view of the recent surge in Covid 19 cases, has decided to intensify its drive to reinforce the measures to ensure social distancing and wearing of face masks inside stations premises and metro trains.

As per the existing Covid Safety Protocol, it is mandatory for all the passengers to enter the station after thermal screening, hand sanitization, face properly covered with a mask and following social distancing in Delhi metro premises throughout their journey.

As part of the intensified measures for containing Covid 19 spread, entry at stations will be regulated based on the social distancing at the stations, especially at the major stations like Rajiv Chowk, Barakhamba Road, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, ITO etc. during morning and evening peak hours.

While waiting in the queue, the passengers will be strictly required to wait on the marked social distancing circles/stripes. If it is found that the distancing is not followed at stations, entry gates will be closed for passengers at those stations until the distancing is ensured.

Inside the trains, the number of flying squads and the frequency of checking drives is being increased to ensure that the Covid Safety protocol is strictly adhered by the passengers and offenders will be penalized on the spot.

Due to the strict reinforcement of the social distancing norms, the passengers are advised to plan their journey in advance and allow for additional time of 20-30 minutes for their commute. If possible, off-peak hour travel may also be opted by those who have flexibility to avoid overcrowding/long wait during peak hours.

The Delhi Metro is also writing to the district administration to facilitate necessary assistance in ensuring social distancing and maintaining law and order outside Metro stations as there might be a spike in passengers waiting outside the stations while waiting for their turn to enter stations in line with social distancing norms.

DMRC has also directed its officials posted at stations to intensify their inspection and ensure that all the travel protocols are strictly complied by both the Metro staff as well as the travelling public.

