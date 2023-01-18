Delhi Metro to restore affected Magenta Line at night after operational hours

A case of attempted signal cable theft has halted operations on a portion of the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line corridor for many hours, according to the DMRC on Wednesday. DMRC also stated that the restoration on the affected section could be done only after operational hours thus the work will be done overnight.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted to alert commuters. "Trains are running at restricted speed between Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Bird Sanctuary on Magenta Line due to a case of attempted cable theft leading to damage of signaling cables. Restoration work will be possible only after operational hours. The inconvenience is regretted." it tweeted.
Many passengers used Twitter to express the frustration they were experiencing as a result of the delay.
"Since undertaking repair work on the affected section during operational hours would have resulted in stopping of all services in that section, it was decided that to avoid hardship to the passengers, trains would be allowed to operate with a restricted speed of 25 kmph during the entire day today," a senior DMRC official said.
The night following the last passenger service is when the repair work will be done.
The DMRC said in a statement that access to the track would be made available so that damaged cables from the attempted theft could be replaced.
"Train services are affected between the Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Kalindi Kunj stations of Magenta Line (both up and down lines) from the start of services today due to a case of attempted cable theft on this section in the wee hours leading to the damage of signalling cables," it said.
It takes time to replace cables since it needs complete track access and is impossible with moving trains. The official stated that announcements made inside the trains and at the stops are made frequently to passengers travelling on the Magenta Line.
