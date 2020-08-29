Delhi Metro to resume from 7 Sept in calibrated manner: DMRC

Moments after the Centre issued fresh guidlines for Unlock 4, in which it stated that metro rail services can be allowed to function from September, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation issued a statement to resume its services from 7 September, 2020 in a phased manner.

"Delhi Metro will resume its services for public from September 7 in a calibrated manner. Further details on the Metro functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once the detailed SOP on Metros is issued," DMRC said in a statement.

Further details on the metro's functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once a detailed SOP is issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the next few days, the officials said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he was "glad that metro has been permitted to start its operations from 7 Sep in a phased manner."

I am glad that metro has been permitted to start its operations from 7 Sep in a phased manner. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 29, 2020

In addition to that, Noida Metro will also resume its services on the Aqua Line from 7 September in a calibrated manner.

Earlier today, DMRC had laid out a slew of measure before the resumption of the metro services in the national capital. Limiting number of people in lifts and longer halting time for trains at stations to allow commuters to board and alight with social distancing norms, are among the measures the Delhi Metro will take to ensure safer travel for its passengers, according to PTI reports.

Metro rail services were closed on March 22 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DMRC had last week said that it will be prepared to resume operations whenever directed by the government.

Inside metro premises like stations and train coaches, wearing of masks will be mandatory and social distancing norms will be followed as per government guidelines, and people not wearing masks will not be allowed to enter metro premises, officials said.

"Trains will halt for longer duration than on regular days to allow commuters to board coaches and alight from it while maintaining physical distance. Also, number of persons permissible to board a lift will be reduced in view of social distancing, and the exact number is still being worked out," the source told PTI.

One train coach can accommodate about 50 passengers on seats and a total of nearly 300 riders in the entire compartment, including standing commuters. With social distancing norms, this number will reduce drastically.

Moreover, contactless frisking of passengers, who will go through multiple door-sized metal detectors, checking them for fever or flu-like symptoms and restricted entry into stations were also a bunch of measures proposed by the CISF for the Delhi Metro.

Physical distancing norms will be "strictly" enforced inside the station area and a two-metre distance shall be maintained between the frisking and line up points and one a metre distance shall be maintained between passengers waiting at the security point, it said.

The Delhi Metro has suffered a loss of nearly ₹1,300 cr since the closure of services since late March due to the COVID-19 situation. On regular days, the average daily ridership of DMRC is over 26 lakh.

With inputs from PTI

