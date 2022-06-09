Delhi Metro to run extra trips today. Check revised timings and other details

Delhi Metro: In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in an attempt to facilitate the spectators during the T-20 cricket match between India and South Africa scheduled on 9th June 2022 (Thursday) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground, New Delhi, the Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings on all Lines (except Airport Express Line). The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate/ITO Metro stations on the Violet Line i.e.Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh corridor (Violet Line).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in an attempt to facilitate the spectators during the T-20 cricket match between India and South Africa scheduled on 9th June 2022 (Thursday) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground, New Delhi, the Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings on all Lines (except Airport Express Line). The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate/ITO Metro stations on the Violet Line i.e.Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh corridor (Violet Line).
"In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby Metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all Lines. This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the Delhi Metro," DMRC said in a statement.
"In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby Metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all Lines. This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the Delhi Metro," DMRC said in a statement.
A brief schedule for last metro train timings from terminal stations is as follows:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A brief schedule for last metro train timings from terminal stations is as follows:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Line
Normal Last Train Timings
Revised Train Timings
Red Line (L-1) Rithala-Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda
New Bus Adda – 11 PM
Rithala – 11 PM
New Bus Adda –11.50 PM
Rithala – 00:00 (Midnight)
Yellow Line (L-2)Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre
Samaypur Badli – 11 PM
HUDA City Centre – 11 PM
Samaypur Badli – 11.50 PM
HUDA City Centre – 11.20 PM
Blue Line (L-3/4)Dwarka Sec-21-NOIDA Electronic City/Vaishali
NOIDA Electronic City – 10.52 PM
Vaishali – 11 PM
Dwarka Sec-21 (Towards NOIDA) - 10.32 PM
Dwarka Sec-21 (Towards Vaishali) – 10.50 PM
NOIDA Electronic City – 11.25 PM
Vaishali – 11.30 PM
Dwarka Sec-21 (Towards NOIDA)- 11.10 PM
Dwarka Sec-21 (Towards Vaishali) – 11.20 PM
Green Line (L-5) Inderlok/Kirtinagar-Brig. Hoshiar Singh
Kirtinagar - 11 PM
Inderlok – 11 PM
Brig. Hoshiar Singh (for Inderlok) – 10.40 PM
Brig. Hoshiar Singh (For Kirtinagar) – 10.46 PM
Kirtinagar – 12.30 AM
Inderlok – 12.20 AM
Brig. Hoshiar Singh (for Inderlok) – 11.30 PM
Brig. Hoshiar Singh (For Kirtinagar) – 11.35 PM
Violet Line (L-6) Kashmere Gate – Raja Nahar Singh
Kashmere Gate – 11 PM
Raja Nahar Singh – 10.36 PM
Kashmere Gate – 00.00 (Midnight)
Raja Nahar Singh – 10.55 PM
Pink Line (L-7) Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar
Majlis Park – 11 PM
Shiv Vihar – 11 PM
Majlis Park – 11.40 PM
Shiv Vihar – 11.40 PM
Magenta Line (L-8) Janakpuri (W) – Botanical Garden
Janakpuri (W) – 11 PM
Botanical Garden – 11 PM
Janakpuri (W) – 12.40 AM
Botanical Garden– 12.30 AM
Grey Line (L-9) Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand
Dwarka – 11 PM
Dhansa Bus Stand – 11 PM
Dwarka – 1 AM
Dhansa Bus Stand– 12.45 AM
Line
Normal Last Train Timings
Revised Train Timings
Red Line (L-1) Rithala-Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda
New Bus Adda – 11 PM
Rithala – 11 PM
New Bus Adda –11.50 PM
Rithala – 00:00 (Midnight)
Yellow Line (L-2)Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre
Samaypur Badli – 11 PM
HUDA City Centre – 11 PM
Samaypur Badli – 11.50 PM
HUDA City Centre – 11.20 PM
Blue Line (L-3/4)Dwarka Sec-21-NOIDA Electronic City/Vaishali
NOIDA Electronic City – 10.52 PM
Vaishali – 11 PM
Dwarka Sec-21 (Towards NOIDA) - 10.32 PM
Dwarka Sec-21 (Towards Vaishali) – 10.50 PM
NOIDA Electronic City – 11.25 PM
Vaishali – 11.30 PM
Dwarka Sec-21 (Towards NOIDA)- 11.10 PM
Dwarka Sec-21 (Towards Vaishali) – 11.20 PM
Green Line (L-5) Inderlok/Kirtinagar-Brig. Hoshiar Singh
Kirtinagar - 11 PM
Inderlok – 11 PM
Brig. Hoshiar Singh (for Inderlok) – 10.40 PM
Brig. Hoshiar Singh (For Kirtinagar) – 10.46 PM
Kirtinagar – 12.30 AM
Inderlok – 12.20 AM
Brig. Hoshiar Singh (for Inderlok) – 11.30 PM
Brig. Hoshiar Singh (For Kirtinagar) – 11.35 PM
Violet Line (L-6) Kashmere Gate – Raja Nahar Singh
Kashmere Gate – 11 PM
Raja Nahar Singh – 10.36 PM
Kashmere Gate – 00.00 (Midnight)
Raja Nahar Singh – 10.55 PM
Pink Line (L-7) Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar
Majlis Park – 11 PM
Shiv Vihar – 11 PM
Majlis Park – 11.40 PM
Shiv Vihar – 11.40 PM
Magenta Line (L-8) Janakpuri (W) – Botanical Garden
Janakpuri (W) – 11 PM
Botanical Garden – 11 PM
Janakpuri (W) – 12.40 AM
Botanical Garden– 12.30 AM
Grey Line (L-9) Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand
Dwarka – 11 PM
Dhansa Bus Stand – 11 PM
Dwarka – 1 AM
Dhansa Bus Stand– 12.45 AM
Meanwhile, The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which looks after security at stations of the Delhi Metro stations detected foreign currency worth approx. ₹2.7 crores from a male pax at Punjabi Bagh West Metro station on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which looks after security at stations of the Delhi Metro stations detected foreign currency worth approx. ₹2.7 crores from a male pax at Punjabi Bagh West Metro station on Tuesday.
In a statement, CISF said that at about 1320 hrs, XBIS screener head constable Rajeev Ranjan of CISF noticed currency bundles in the baggage of a male passenger namely Govind Lamba, 48 yrs, resident of Kirari Suleman Nagar in Delhi.
In a statement, CISF said that at about 1320 hrs, XBIS screener head constable Rajeev Ranjan of CISF noticed currency bundles in the baggage of a male passenger namely Govind Lamba, 48 yrs, resident of Kirari Suleman Nagar in Delhi.
On information, the CISF Senior officer reached the spot. On enquiring, the passenger provided incoherent statements. The passenger said that he works as Asstt. Manager at Thomas Cook, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi and carrying foreign currency for exchange purposes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On information, the CISF Senior officer reached the spot. On enquiring, the passenger provided incoherent statements. The passenger said that he works as Asstt. Manager at Thomas Cook, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi and carrying foreign currency for exchange purposes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Subsequently, the passenger was brought to SCR. On information, ED and DMRP personnel reached the spot and enquired about the matter and didn't get satisfied with the documents and statement produced by the passenger.
Subsequently, the passenger was brought to SCR. On information, ED and DMRP personnel reached the spot and enquired about the matter and didn't get satisfied with the documents and statement produced by the passenger.
The currency was counted at SCR in the presence of DMRP, ED and CISF and found (2,00,000 AED ,1,20,000 USD, 20,000 Canadian Dollars, 25,000 Singapore dollars, 25,000 Euro, 50,000 Australian dollars, 4,000 Swiss franc, 30,000 GB Pounds and 12,00,000 Thai baht) foreign currencies.
The currency was counted at SCR in the presence of DMRP, ED and CISF and found (2,00,000 AED ,1,20,000 USD, 20,000 Canadian Dollars, 25,000 Singapore dollars, 25,000 Euro, 50,000 Australian dollars, 4,000 Swiss franc, 30,000 GB Pounds and 12,00,000 Thai baht) foreign currencies.
At about 1745 hrs, ED personnel seized all the currency and took the said passenger to their office for further necessary action
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At about 1745 hrs, ED personnel seized all the currency and took the said passenger to their office for further necessary action