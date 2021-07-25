As the Delhi government announced the further lifting of restrictions in view of the improved Covid-19 situation, Delhi Metro officials said its services will now run with full seating capacity from Monday (26 July), but there would still be no provision for standing travel for commuters.

The DMRC is running trains with 50 per cent seating capacity since June 7 when the services had resumed after a long hiatus.

In view of the latest guidelines issued on Saturday by the city government regarding Covid containment, the general public will now be able to travel in the Delhi Metro with "full seating capacity of its coaches (which is around 50 person per coach) from July 26 onwards till further orders," a senior official said.

There will still be no provision for standing travel inside coaches, as had been since June 7, they said.

As travel in a standing position is still not permitted by the authorities, entry at stations will also continue to be regulated through identified gates as per the ongoing practice, an official said.

The DMRC has 10 lines spanning 242 stations, and 264 stations, including the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.

