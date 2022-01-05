Delhi Metro to run with 100% seating capacity, no standing passengers allowed

Delhi Metro to run with 100% seating capacity, no standing passengers allowed1 min read . 07:03 AM IST
Metro to run with 100% seating capacity, no standing passengers will be allowed, tweeted DMRC
In the wake of the latest guidelines issued by DDMA, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has informed that the metro will be running with a 100 per cent seating capacity and no standing passengers will be allowed till further notice.
"Public Service Announcement, in the wake of the latest guidelines issued by DDMA, Delhi Metro will be running with the 100 per cent seating capacity and no standing passengers will be allowed till further notice," DMRC tweeted from its official account.
Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in Delhi continued to see a rising trend with 5,481 new infections reported in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, pushing the positivity rate to 8.37 per cent, the highest in over seven months.
