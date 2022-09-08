New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today said it will start bus services for people visiting India Gate and the new Central Vista from Friday.

The electric buses will pick up visitors from Bhairon Road and drop them off at gate number 1 of the National Stadium C-hexagon from where they can walk to India Gate and Central Vista.

“A total of six buses will be operating on the route. These buses will be available for visitors from 5PM onwards and the last pick up will be at 9PM," said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, Corporate Communications, DMRC. This facility will be available initially for a week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue at 7 pm on Friday and the area will be open for the public 8:45 pm onwards.

The Central Vista is lined with lush lawns, 16.5KM of red granite walkways, refurbished canals, repaired and polished facades, public amenities, special vending zones and improved signages.

New pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting are some other aspects of the mega facelift of the iconic stretch.