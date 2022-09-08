Delhi Metro to start bus services for Central Vista visitors from Friday1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 04:52 PM IST
Six electric buses will be available for visitors from 5PM onwards and the last pick up will be at 9PM, DMRC said
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today said it will start bus services for people visiting India Gate and the new Central Vista from Friday.