Notably, electric buses will be deployed at the pickup point of Bhairon Road to pick up the visitors and drop them at gate No 1 of the National Stadium C Hexagon, from where the India Gate and Central Vista can be accessed by walk. Additionally, the director also said that six buses will be operated on the route and will be available for the visitors from 5 pm and the last pick up will continue till 9 pm. This facility will be available initially for a week.