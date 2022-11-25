Delhi Metro to start double-line movement on Grey Line section Friday

Delhi Metro will run trains on both up and down lines with automated signalling system in the Grey Line section between Najafgfarh and Dhansa Bus Stand from Friday onwards, officials said.
Delhi Metro will run trains on both up and down lines with automated signalling system in the Grey Line section between Najafgfarh and Dhansa Bus Stand from Friday onwards, officials said.
Till now, services on this section were being operated through single line on manual mode, a DMRC official said on Thursday.
Till now, services on this section were being operated through single line on manual mode, a DMRC official said on Thursday.
"From tomorrow, services on this line will be available with a headway of 7 minutes 30 seconds during peak hours (from the present 12 minutes) and 12 minutes (from the present 15 minutes) during off-peak hours," a senior official said.
"From tomorrow, services on this line will be available with a headway of 7 minutes 30 seconds during peak hours (from the present 12 minutes) and 12 minutes (from the present 15 minutes) during off-peak hours," a senior official said.
In addition, with the commencement of this double-line movement, the run-time on Grey Line from Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand will also significantly decrease by nearly four minutes, and will be around eight minutes.
In addition, with the commencement of this double-line movement, the run-time on Grey Line from Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand will also significantly decrease by nearly four minutes, and will be around eight minutes.
Earlier, the Delhi Metro informed that the operations on the Grey Line will not be available for an hour on Tuesday to undertake speed trials on the Dwarka-Dhansa Bus Stand section, officials said.
Earlier, the Delhi Metro informed that the operations on the Grey Line will not be available for an hour on Tuesday to undertake speed trials on the Dwarka-Dhansa Bus Stand section, officials said.
The Grey Line spans a little over five km between Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand with four stations.
The Grey Line spans a little over five km between Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand with four stations.
"To undertake speed trials on the Dwarka-Dhansa Bus Stand section (Grey Line) for enhancement of speed and overall improvement in quality of train operations, services will not be available between Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand for one hour i.e, from 12:30 pm to 01:30 pm," the DMRC said in a statement.
"To undertake speed trials on the Dwarka-Dhansa Bus Stand section (Grey Line) for enhancement of speed and overall improvement in quality of train operations, services will not be available between Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand for one hour i.e, from 12:30 pm to 01:30 pm," the DMRC said in a statement.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.