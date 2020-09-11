Home >News >India >Delhi metro to start operations on all sections at 6 am from Sept 13: DMRC
A metro train runs on the Violet Line in the backdrop of the Lotus Temple (PTI)
A metro train runs on the Violet Line in the backdrop of the Lotus Temple (PTI)

Delhi metro to start operations on all sections at 6 am from Sept 13: DMRC

1 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2020, 07:30 PM IST ANI

  • DMRC resumed services on the Magenta and Grey lines today under Stage-II of restarting its operations with all COVID-19 protocols
  • After a gap of more than five months, the Delhi metro had resumed its services in a phased manner on September 7

NEW DELHI : The Delhi Metro will start its operations on all sections from at 6 am on September 13 for a week, informed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday.

"This Sunday, 13th September, Metro operations will start at 6:00 AM on all sections. Starting next Sunday, 20th September, regular timings as per earlier time table with services starting at 8:00 AM on Phase 3 sections (on Sundays) will continue," DMRC said in a statement.

DMRC resumed services on the Magenta and Grey lines today under Stage-II of restarting its operations with all COVID-19 protocols in place.

After a gap of more than five months, the Delhi metro had resumed its services in a phased manner in three stages beginning from September 7.

The metro, which had suspended its services in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, reopened with caution putting into place a series of measures such as closed token counters, limited entry and exit points, thermal scanners and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to COVID-19 protection protocols.

Apart from regular frontline staff at the stations, the DMRC has made the additional deployment of around 1,000 officials/staff across the line(s)/network to assist and guide passengers in the wake of new norms of Metro travel, which may take some time to settle in.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
DMRC officials during sanitization and cleanliness of metro coaches ahead of reopening of Delhi metro blue-line services from September 09, at Yamuna Bank metro station, in New Delhi (ANI)

Delhi Metro to start running trains as per pre-Covid timings from 12 Sept: DMRC

2 min read . 02:44 PM IST
DMRC officials during sanitization and cleanliness of metro coaches ahead of reopening of Delhi metro blue-line services from September 09, at Yamuna Bank metro station (ANI)

Nearly 53,400 passengers use Delhi Metro's Yellow, Pink, Blue lines today: DMRC

3 min read . 09 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout