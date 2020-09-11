Subscribe
Delhi metro to start operations on all sections at 6 am from Sept 13: DMRC
A metro train runs on the Violet Line in the backdrop of the Lotus Temple

Delhi metro to start operations on all sections at 6 am from Sept 13: DMRC

1 min read . 07:30 PM IST ANI

  • DMRC resumed services on the Magenta and Grey lines today under Stage-II of restarting its operations with all COVID-19 protocols
  • After a gap of more than five months, the Delhi metro had resumed its services in a phased manner on September 7

NEW DELHI : The Delhi Metro will start its operations on all sections from at 6 am on September 13 for a week, informed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday.

The Delhi Metro will start its operations on all sections from at 6 am on September 13 for a week, informed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday.

"This Sunday, 13th September, Metro operations will start at 6:00 AM on all sections. Starting next Sunday, 20th September, regular timings as per earlier time table with services starting at 8:00 AM on Phase 3 sections (on Sundays) will continue," DMRC said in a statement.

"This Sunday, 13th September, Metro operations will start at 6:00 AM on all sections. Starting next Sunday, 20th September, regular timings as per earlier time table with services starting at 8:00 AM on Phase 3 sections (on Sundays) will continue," DMRC said in a statement.

DMRC resumed services on the Magenta and Grey lines today under Stage-II of restarting its operations with all COVID-19 protocols in place.

After a gap of more than five months, the Delhi metro had resumed its services in a phased manner in three stages beginning from September 7.

The metro, which had suspended its services in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, reopened with caution putting into place a series of measures such as closed token counters, limited entry and exit points, thermal scanners and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to COVID-19 protection protocols.

Apart from regular frontline staff at the stations, the DMRC has made the additional deployment of around 1,000 officials/staff across the line(s)/network to assist and guide passengers in the wake of new norms of Metro travel, which may take some time to settle in.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

