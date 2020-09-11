Delhi Metro to start running trains as per pre-Covid timings from 12 Sept: DMRC

Days after resuming operations in a phased manner across the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that it would be running trains at regular timings (6 am to 11 pm) from tomorrow, 12 September.

On Sundays (starting from September 20) the services will commence at 8 am from all such sections which had this practice in vogue before the lockdown also.

However, DMRC added that the metro operations will start at 6 am on this Sunday, 13 September, as a part of the graded opening.

On Monday, 7 September, the Delhi Metro had resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line, since the closure of the urban transporter on March 22.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently issued guidelines allowing the Delhi Metro to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the DMRC had said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12.

The train services will follow broadly the same frequency which used to be before lockdown, it said.

All lines will have resumed services when Airport Express line from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 (22.7 km with six stations) is made operational under stage-III, the last stage under graded resumption plan of metro services, the statement said, reported news agency PTI.

Thus, all lines of the Delhi Metro network comprising 349 km and 253 metro stations will be fully operational once again from September 12.

Owing to new norms of social distancing in place now which has significantly reduced the number of persons to be carried in a train, DMRC has also decided to run the peak hour frequency of trains from 8 am to 8 pm, doing away with the concept of off-peak hours from 11 am to 4 pm where services were available with less trains or trips earlier, the statement said.

From start of services till 8 am, it will be available in the range of 3 minutes to 15 min as the trains are gradually inducted from depots to lines.

From 8 am to 8 pm, on all the main stretches of lines, frequency will be in the range of 2 minutes and 45 sec to 6 minutes, the DMRC said.

From 8 pm to close of services, frequency will be in the range of 3 minutes to 15 min as the trains are gradually returning to depots, it said.

Earlier on Thursday, the total ridership of the metro lines till 7:30 pm was approximately 84,841, the DMRC said.

"With the services available on most of the metro lines now, the total ridership was approximately 84,841 between 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 7:30 pm today," DMRC said yesterday.

With inputs from PTI

