Delhi Metro to survey travel pattern of commuters to avoid overcrowding

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation( DMRC ) is conducting an online survey to study the travel pattern of the commuters using the rapid transit system.

The survey is being conducted to avoid the overcrowding in the metro trains and also looking for the possibility of commuters planning their travel accordingly, amid the covid-19 situation

"The survey is aimed at collecting information from the Metro commuters on their ability/possibility to schedule their travel in off-peak hours so as to avoid the rush during morning and evening peak hours," the release stated.

Help us get to know your travel patterns better by taking part in the ‘break the peak’ survey. Fill out the form below so that we may understand your individual travel behaviour better.https://t.co/rMyosN6ljJ — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) October 13, 2020

The survey are designed to cover basic aspects of metro travel, such as the timings of travel, line utilization, the flexibility of planning the travel in non-peak hours, and whether the commuters have an option to work from home.

The inputs provided in this survey would help the Delhi Metro to understand the commuters' requirements better and to further improve the services, the release said.

The link for this online survey will be available till 27 October on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation 's social media pages.

After the Delhi Metro fully resumed its services on September 12, with the new norms and social distancing in place due to the ongoing pandemic, the occupancy on metro has been limited, they said.

"However, it has been observed that certain sections of the DMRC network have witnessed 100 per cent occupancy during morning and evening peak hours. "In view of this, the commuters are requested to 'break the peak' by staggering the travel timings to decongest the peak hours and avail the additional capacity available during off-peak hours for their own convenience and safety amidst the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

*With inputs from agencies

