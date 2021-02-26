Subscribe
DMRC has 10 lines spanning 242 stations and 264 stations including the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.

Delhi Metro train services on Blue Line connecting Dwarka-Rajiv Chowk hit

1 min read . 12:40 PM IST Staff Writer

The Delhi Metro Blue Line consists of 44 metro stations starting from Dwarka Sector 21 and ending at Noida City Center

New Delhi: Services on a major section of the busy Blue Line of the Delhi Metro were intermittently affected for nearly two hours today due to a technical snag. The Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Noida City Centre.

The DMRC tweeted in the morning that there was a "Delay in service from Dwarka to Rajiv Chowk. Normal service on all other lines".

A DMRC official later said, "The train services on Blue Line witnessed a minor delay on up the line, as they headed from Uttam Nagar West station towards Dwarka station due to a technical issue with a track circuit intermittently near Uttam Nagar station between 8 am and 10 am".

Around 11 am, the DMRC again tweeted that "normal services have resumed" on the Blue Line.

The Delhi Metro Blue Line consists of 44 metro stations starting from Dwarka Sector 21 and ending at Noida City Center. The Length of the complete line is 50.56 Km. An additional branch line is also incorporated from Vaishali to Yamuna Bank, with a length of 6.25 km.

DMRC has 10 lines spanning 242 stations, and 264 stations including the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.

