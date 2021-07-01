OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi Metro: Train services on Blue Line connecting Dwarka to Noida disrupted

Delhi Metro commuters had to wait longer due to the slow movement of trains on its Blue Line.

"Slow movement of trains between Dwarka Sector 9 and Dwarka Sector 21. Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

There was also a brief delay in metro services on DMRC's Blue Line today morning due to a signalling issue.

The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

