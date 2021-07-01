Delhi Metro commuters had to wait longer due to the slow movement of trains on its Blue Line.

"Slow movement of trains between Dwarka Sector 9 and Dwarka Sector 21. Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

Blue Line Update



Slow movement of trains between Dwarka Sector 9 and Dwarka Sector 21.



Normal service on all other lines.





There was also a brief delay in metro services on DMRC's Blue Line today morning due to a signalling issue.

The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

