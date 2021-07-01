Delhi Metro: Train services on Blue Line connecting Dwarka to Noida disrupted1 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2021, 11:55 AM IST
There was also a brief delay in train services on Delhi' Metro's Blue Line today morning
There was also a brief delay in train services on Delhi' Metro's Blue Line today morning
Delhi Metro commuters had to wait longer due to the slow movement of trains on its Blue Line.
"Slow movement of trains between Dwarka Sector 9 and Dwarka Sector 21. Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.
There was also a brief delay in metro services on DMRC's Blue Line today morning due to a signalling issue.
The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!