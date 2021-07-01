Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi Metro: Train services on Blue Line connecting Dwarka to Noida disrupted

Delhi Metro: Train services on Blue Line connecting Dwarka to Noida disrupted

Delhi Metro services resume services.
1 min read . 11:55 AM IST Livemint

There was also a brief delay in train services on Delhi' Metro's Blue Line today morning

Delhi Metro commuters had to wait longer due to the slow movement of trains on its Blue Line.

"Slow movement of trains between Dwarka Sector 9 and Dwarka Sector 21. Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

There was also a brief delay in metro services on DMRC's Blue Line today morning due to a signalling issue.

The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

