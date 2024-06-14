Delhi Metro train services on phase-III sections to start at 6:00 AM on 16 June for civil services candidates

The arrangement has been made to facilitate the candidates appearing for civil services (prelim) exam to be held on 16 June.

Delhi Metro train services on phase-III sections usually begin at 8:00 AM on Sundays. AFP
Metro train services on phase-III sections in Delhi-NCR will start at 6:00 AM on Sunday (16 June), said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday.

Delhi Metro train services on phase-III sections usually begin at 8:00 AM on Sundays.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said: “Metro train services on Phase-III sections which usually begin at 8:00 AM on Sundays will begin at 6:00 AM this Sunday i.e, 16th June, 2024. This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday.”

 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s phase-III sections include trains running between Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal, Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City, Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Badarpur Border-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar, Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden, and Dhansa Bus Stand-Dwarka.

Metro services on the other routes will run as per their normal schedule from 6 am onwards. 

NMRC’s Aqua Line

Train  services on the Aqua Line (Noida-Greater Noida metro) will also start at 6 am and run at an interval of 15 minutes.

“To facilitate the candidates appearing for the UPSC civil services (prelims) examination scheduled on June 16 (Sunday), the passenger's carriage services will start at 6 am instead of 8 am and run at an interval of 15 minutes on the Aqua Line,” Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) managing director Lokesh M said on Friday. 

The UPSC civil services (prelims) examination on June 16 will begin at 9 AM (forenoon session) and 2 PM (afternoon session) with entry to the venue closing 30 minutes before the commencement of the test, according to the Union Public Service Commission website. 

Namo Bharat train services

On Thursday, the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) had said that the Namo Bharat train services will start from 6 AM to 10 PM on Sunday in view of the upcoming UPSC exam.

Currently, the Namo Bharat trains operate on the RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) corridor from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar North in Ghaziabad.

