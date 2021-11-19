Delhi Metro will curtail the services on its Yellow Line in order to carry out the scheduled track maintenance work at Central Secretariat Metro station

“To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work at Central Secretariat Metro station of Yellow Line will be carried on the intervening night of 20th/21st November 2021," DMRC said in a statement.

Train services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line will be briefly regulated as per the following plan:-

1) Train services will remain suspended from Rajiv Chowk to the Central Secretariat section from the start of revenue services till 07.30 AM. Hence, Patel Chowk Metro station will remain closed till the resumption of train services in the section.

2) However, connectivity between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat stations will be provided through Free Feeder Bus service during this period.

3) In the rest of the sections of Yellow Line i.e, from Samaypur Badli to Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat to HUDA City Centre, train services will continue to remain available as per routine timetable during this period.

To inform passengers about the same, regular announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains.

Normal train services on the entire Yellow Line in one go will resume from 7:30 am onwards.

