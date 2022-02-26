The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said that in the wake of the latest guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Covid management, Metro trains in Delhi will now be running with 100 per cent seating and standing capacity from February 28, 2022.

Public Service Announcement



In the wake of the latest guidelines issued by DDMA on Covid Management, Delhi Metro will now be running with 100% seating and standing capacity from 28.02.2022 (Monday). — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) February 26, 2022

All gates of metro stations will remain open to facilitate passenger entry throughout the day. “However, passengers are advised to follow Covid appropriate behaviour for their own and everyone’s safety," DMRC said.

The DMRC decision to start Metro trains with full capacity comes amid the state government's decision to lift the night curfew and all Covid-induced restrictions in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had said on Friday.

In addition to this, it said that schools will function only in offline mode from 1 April. Fines for not wearing a face mask have been reduced to ₹500.

Before this, the DDMA this month had allowed several relaxations, including the opening of schools and colleges and extended imposition of night curfew from 11 pm instead of 10 pm.

Wearing masks in private cars not must:

The DDMA has also said that people travelling together in private vehicles, not wearing a mask will not be penalised from 28 February, Monday.

The DDMA had on 5 February said that people driving alone in cars would not need to mandatorily wear masks. Delhi has enforced the strictest of Covid curbs when the Covid-19 third wave had started.

The state government has also reduced the fine for not wearing masks from ₹2,000 to ₹500.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.