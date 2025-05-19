Delhi Metro: Travellers can now buy tickets directly from Uber App — Check details

Uber India announced on Monday, 19 May 2025, that they are collaborating with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation using the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), reported the news agency PTI. Delhi will become the first city for Uber to roll out this service.

Delhi Metro Ticket Discount Uber, a cab-hailing services firm, is now offering travellers the option to book Delhi Metro tickets at a 50 per cent discount.

“Good news riders! You can now book your Delhi Metro tickets at a 50% discount directly in the Uber app. No more long queues or tokens, just tap, pay, and scan your QR code at the gate,” said Uber in a promotional email, checked by Mint.

“And since all Delhiites love a good deal, you get 50% off on your ticket!” they said.

Can you book metro tickets from Uber app? Starting today, Uber users in Delhi can now plan their metro rides by purchasing their QR-based tickets from the Uber app. This also gives travellers access to real-time transit information of their commute, according to the agency report.

Uber also said that there will be three other cities across India to have the same service like in Delhi in the year 2025, as per the report.

This comes after Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's visit to India in 2024, where he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate with ONDC to advance the reach and impact of India's digital public goods.

“India has taken an impressive leap in building population scale technology through its Digital Public Infrastructure like ONDC and we are thrilled to integrate with them to bring metro ticketing to the Uber app, bringing us one step closer to our vision of being a one-stop shop for mobility needs,” said Praveen Neppalli Naga, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Uber.

Vibhor Jain, Acting CEO and COO at ONDC, told the news agency, “Uber's joining of the ONDC Network marks a significant step in expanding access to trusted, interoperable digital infrastructure in India. As a global platform, Uber's initial enablement of metro ticketing and logistics unlocks new possibilities - from seamless multimodal journeys to unifying a fragmented logistics ecosystem.”

Uber said it will soon launch B2B Logistics via the ONDC network, a solution that will allow businesses to request on-demand logistics from Uber's delivery network, without needing their own fleet.

Uber said the service will initially facilitate food deliveries, with its underlying technology designed to scale to sectors such as e-commerce, grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare logistics.