It is important to note that this delay was not the first time this week when the entire Blue Line was impacted by a technical glitch
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amid massive delay on Delhi Metro Blue Line, commuters took to Twitter to share their grievances. The Delhi Metro commuters, largely made up of office-goers, on Thursday faced hardship, as services on its Blue Line were delayed for over two hours owing to a technical snag. Delhi Metro's Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amid massive delay on Delhi Metro Blue Line, commuters took to Twitter to share their grievances. The Delhi Metro commuters, largely made up of office-goers, on Thursday faced hardship, as services on its Blue Line were delayed for over two hours owing to a technical snag. Delhi Metro's Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali.
It is important to note that this is not the first time this week when the entire Delhi Metro Blue Line has been impacted by a glitch. This comes just days after a large number of commuters on the Blue Line had faced hardship as services across the corridor were impacted for nearly an hour and a half due to a technical snag caused by a bird hit just few days ago on June 6. Dealing with the morning hour rush, many of these commuters took to Twitter to write to DMRC to share what was going on.
It is important to note that this is not the first time this week when the entire Delhi Metro Blue Line has been impacted by a glitch. This comes just days after a large number of commuters on the Blue Line had faced hardship as services across the corridor were impacted for nearly an hour and a half due to a technical snag caused by a bird hit just few days ago on June 6. Dealing with the morning hour rush, many of these commuters took to Twitter to write to DMRC to share what was going on.
On Thursday again, the DMRC tweeted around 7:25 AM to alert commuters. "Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted. The normal services could only be resumed after over two hours on the corridor. The DMRC again tweeted at 9:43 AM that "normal services have resumed."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Thursday again, the DMRC tweeted around 7:25 AM to alert commuters. "Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted. The normal services could only be resumed after over two hours on the corridor. The DMRC again tweeted at 9:43 AM that "normal services have resumed."
Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro had updated on its Twitter handle the cause of the snag. "There has been damage to the Over Head Electrification wire due to flash over by an external object between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha. Repair work is being done on a war footing. Update on restoration shall be provided soon. The inconvenience is regretted," it said.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro had updated on its Twitter handle the cause of the snag. "There has been damage to the Over Head Electrification wire due to flash over by an external object between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha. Repair work is being done on a war footing. Update on restoration shall be provided soon. The inconvenience is regretted," it said.
The maintenance team reported that some broken charger cable and other wire was found at the site which may have been dropped by a carrier bird hitting the OHE and damaging the catenary wire, it said.
The maintenance team reported that some broken charger cable and other wire was found at the site which may have been dropped by a carrier bird hitting the OHE and damaging the catenary wire, it said.
During this period, train services were temporarily not available between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations due to the absence of OHE resulting from the breakdown of catenary wire, officials said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During this period, train services were temporarily not available between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations due to the absence of OHE resulting from the breakdown of catenary wire, officials said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Single-line train service was provided between Yamuna Bank station and Barakhamba Road metro station through Down line as the restoration work was in progress on affected section of Up line to decongest the passenger rush. Alternate shuttle train service was also provided for commuting of passengers between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations during the affected period," the statement said.
"Single-line train service was provided between Yamuna Bank station and Barakhamba Road metro station through Down line as the restoration work was in progress on affected section of Up line to decongest the passenger rush. Alternate shuttle train service was also provided for commuting of passengers between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations during the affected period," the statement said.
Train services were effectively available on the rest of the sections of Blue Line during this period in two loops i.e., from Yamuna Bank to Vaishali/Noida Electronic City and Indraprastha to Dwarka Sec-21 sections, it said.
Train services were effectively available on the rest of the sections of Blue Line during this period in two loops i.e., from Yamuna Bank to Vaishali/Noida Electronic City and Indraprastha to Dwarka Sec-21 sections, it said.