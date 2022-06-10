It is important to note that this is not the first time this week when the entire Delhi Metro Blue Line has been impacted by a glitch. This comes just days after a large number of commuters on the Blue Line had faced hardship as services across the corridor were impacted for nearly an hour and a half due to a technical snag caused by a bird hit just few days ago on June 6. Dealing with the morning hour rush, many of these commuters took to Twitter to write to DMRC to share what was going on.