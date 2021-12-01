Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday unveiled its first refurbished train which was introduced into service 14 years ago as part of its Phase-I network.

“This endeavor is part of a special drive undertaken by DMRC to refurbish all the 70 Metro trains which were procured by DMRC in its Phase-I between 2002 and 2007 and have already completed 14 to 19 years of their overall 30-year life span," DMRC said in a statement.

The first such train was unveiled by DMRC’s Managing Director Mangu Singh at the Yamuna Bank depot.

"We have unveiled today the first refurbished train which was introduced into service in 2007. The upgrade process took about two years. An average life span of a metro train is about 30 years, and the trains procured during Phase-I, from 2002-2007 have already completed 14-19 years of their overall life span," said Executive Director, DMRC's Corporation Communications, Anuj Dayal, said reported by news agency PTI.

“This is being done to increase the comfort level of commuters as the flooring had become uneven and cracks had developed at some places. That has now been replaced with fibre composite boards to enhance amenities and aesthetic look," Dayal added.

As part of this mid-life refurbishment, the trains are being retrofitted/modified with many new features in order to bring them at par with the rest of the trains which were subsequently introduced into service in DMRC’s Phase-II and III expansions. pic.twitter.com/ftmB69oWu8 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) November 29, 2021

The major works which are being undertaken through this refurbishment drive include :-

FLOOR RETROFITMENT

Condition of the floors had started showing signs of deterioration such as cracks, bulging, and uneven surfaces at various locations. This also resulted in passengers’ complaints about uneven surface, ankle tilting as well as poor aesthetic look inside the coaches. This floor has now been replaced by modern fiber composite boards in order to enhance passenger safety, comfort as well as better aesthetic look inside coaches.

SALOON AND CABIN TERIOR PANELS REPAINTING

There have been several paint peels off, scratches & dents in the train interior as well as Cab head mask. Under the retrofit works all these blemishes are being attended to by re-painting the inside walls & ceilings of passenger areas, driver’s cab area and front mask of trains.

ELECTRICAL PANELS

Continuous modifications affecting improvements is a regular activity in DMRC. Due to such endeavors over the years, a number of additional connectors had to be provided in the electrical panels which eventually resulted in lesser reliability. The makeshift arrangement had to be addressed and in addition the relays used in the electrical panels were of non-sealed type which required continuous maintenance. Now these electrical panels have been upgraded with new sealed type relays increasing the reliability of trains at par with the trains purchased by DMRC recently.

LCD BASED DYNAMIC ROUTE MAP

Earlier only static sticker-based route Maps were available in the trains. Now,50% of static route maps will be converted to LCD based dynamic route maps staggered throughout the train giving dynamic live information to the passengers.

CCTV SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM

This feature is added in these trains for the first time. CCTV coverage will give better monitoring and security to the passengers.

Catenary Camera is provided to monitor Overhead High-tension lines. Platform Cameras on both sides of trains are also provided in alternate cars to give rearview of Platforms to the train Operator.

FIRE DETECTION SYSTEM

This feature is also added in these trains for the first time enhancing the safety of Passengers. In case of any heat increase or smoke generation, this system will raise an alarm to the train operator and make the HVACs run on Emergency Ventilation mode.

MOBILE AND LAPTOP CHARGING SOCKETS

Mobile and Laptop charging sockets will be provided under this retrofitment work near two seaters in each car for the convenience of Passengers.

Initially, seven train sets in DMRC’s Yamuna Bank Depot and three train sets in Shastri Park Depot are being refurbished by a consortium of M/s Escorts Limited Railway Equipment Division and M/s Naledi Rail Engineering (Pty) Ltd.

All these ten trains are expected to be fully refurbished by September 2022. In addition, tender work is also in progress for taking up the refurbishment work oftheremaining60trainsets on similar lines.

