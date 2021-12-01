Continuous modifications affecting improvements is a regular activity in DMRC. Due to such endeavors over the years, a number of additional connectors had to be provided in the electrical panels which eventually resulted in lesser reliability. The makeshift arrangement had to be addressed and in addition the relays used in the electrical panels were of non-sealed type which required continuous maintenance. Now these electrical panels have been upgraded with new sealed type relays increasing the reliability of trains at par with the trains purchased by DMRC recently.

