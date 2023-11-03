Delhi Metro update: 20 extra trains from today to tackle the ‘ticking pollution bomb’ in NCR
As air quality in several parts of Delhi, NCR plunged to the 'severe' category on Friday morning, Delhi Metro is running 20 extra train trips across its network starting today, November 3. This is done to encourage more and more people to use public transport in the national capital and its adjoining areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, and others.