Delhi commuters alert! DMRC says 45 metro stations to remain closed till 10 pm today amid CJP's protest against CEC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said 45 metro stations, which were shut from 9 pm on Friday due to security concerns, will remain closed until 10 pm on October 10 amid the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in voter rolls.

Advertisement

"The 45 Metro stations, closed since 09:00 PM on Friday due to security reasons will continue to remain closed till 10:00 PM tonight (10th October). Further the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates shall be shared accordingly," DMRC said.

Advertisement

The corporation added that security agencies would review the situation and share further updates as required.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why were 45 Delhi Metro stations closed during the CJP protest? ⌵ DMRC said the stations were closed for security reasons amid the CJP protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in voter rolls. 2 How long were the 45 Delhi Metro stations due to remain closed? ⌵ DMRC said the stations, which had been closed from 9 pm on Friday, would remain closed until 10 pm on October 10. 3 Did DMRC confirm that the closed Delhi Metro stations would reopen at 10 pm? ⌵ DMRC said the closure would continue until 10 pm, but did not confirm reopening at that time. It said security agencies would review the situation and share further updates as needed. 4 What was the CJP protest against? ⌵ The protest called for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X