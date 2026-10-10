Delhi commuters alert! DMRC says 45 metro stations to remain closed till 10 pm today amid CJP's protest against CEC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said 45 metro stations, which were shut from 9 pm on Friday due to security concerns, will remain closed until 10 pm on October 10 amid the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in voter rolls.
"The 45 Metro stations, closed since 09:00 PM on Friday due to security reasons will continue to remain closed till 10:00 PM tonight (10th October). Further the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates shall be shared accordingly," DMRC said.
The corporation added that security agencies would review the situation and share further updates as required.
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DMRC said the stations were closed for security reasons amid the CJP protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in voter rolls.
DMRC said the stations, which had been closed from 9 pm on Friday, would remain closed until 10 pm on October 10.
DMRC said the closure would continue until 10 pm, but did not confirm reopening at that time. It said security agencies would review the situation and share further updates as needed.
The protest called for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.
(This is a developing story. More to come)