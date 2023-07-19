The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has informed the commuters that Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed today, July 19, 2023 for civil renovation work. “Entry/exit from Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from 19/07/2023 (Wednesday) for civil renovation work," the DMRC said in a tweet.

Because of the floods, the DMRC had last week shut the entry and exit at the Yamuna Bank Metro station, however, it was opened later for commuters after the Yamuna registered a drop in its water level, officials said on Sunday.

On July 13, the Delhi Metro authorities had suspended entry to the Yamuna Bank Metro Station after it was rendered inaccessible due to waterlogging.

"Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, interchange facility is available," the DMRC had said in a tweet.

After wreaking havoc on lives and livelihoods in parts of Delhi close to it, the swollen Yamuna followed a downward trend. Meanwhile, the flood situation in Delhi further improved, as the water level in Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge at 8 pm stood at 205.30 metres, which is below the danger level of 205.33 metres.