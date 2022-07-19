Delhi Metro update: Blue Line section hit by tech glitch1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 09:38 AM IST
Delhi Metro's Blue Line section hit by tech snag
Delhi Metro's Blue Line update: Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line were delayed today. The services were delayed from Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank. Sharing the details about the delay in services, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted, “Blue Line Update. Delay in services from Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank. Normal service on all other lines."