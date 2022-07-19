Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi Metro update: Blue Line section hit by tech glitch

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted to alert commuters
Delhi Metro's Blue Line section hit by tech snag

Delhi Metro's Blue Line update: Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line were delayed today. The services were delayed from Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank. Sharing the details about the delay in services, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted, “Blue Line Update. Delay in services from Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank. Normal service on all other lines."

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida with a branch at Yamuna Bank to Vaishali.

On July 8, a passenger on the tracks at the Badkal Mor station of Delhi Metro's Violet Line led to a delay in services. On July 4, a woman died after she allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at the Jor Bagh station on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line. Prior to that, a 50-year-old man sustained injuries after he jumped in front of a train at the Moolchand metro station of the Violet Line on June 30.

Facing criticism over frequent disruptions in Metro services in June, DMRC has said only three of the six such instances so far in June were technical glitches, and the remainder occurred due to external factors.

As per the DMRC, there have been three disruptions on the Blue Line last month and one each on the Violet and Red Lines.

