Delhi Metro update: Blue Line section hit by tech glitch

Frequent disruptions in Delhi metro services

On July 8, a passenger on the tracks at the Badkal Mor station of Delhi Metro's Violet Line led to a delay in services. On July 4, a woman died after she allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at the Jor Bagh station on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line. Prior to that, a 50-year-old man sustained injuries after he jumped in front of a train at the Moolchand metro station of the Violet Line on June 30.