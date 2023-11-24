Delhi Metro update: Blue Line to remain briefly closed between Karol Bagh-Rajiv Chowk section. Check timings
Delhi's Blue Line Metro Service will remain closed between Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk section for maintenance work on 26th November 2023 till 6:00 AM.
Delhi's Blue Line Metro service will remain shut for a while between Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk due to the scheduled routine maintenance work this weekend.
Train services will not be available from Karol Bagh to the Rajiv Chowk section till 06:00 am from the routine start time of revenue services in this section, according to a stated press release.
Due to the maintenance work, Jhandewalan and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg-two metro stations falling between the Karol Bagh-Rajiv Chowk section will remain closed till 6 am. Notably, train services will resume from 6 am.
Apart from the mentioned section, services on either side of the maintenance section of Blue Line, ie from Dwarka Sec-21 to Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk to Noida Electronic City /Vaishali, will operate as per the schedule on Sunday morning. For the convenience of commuters, regular announcement related to the change in train operation will be made at the stations and inside the trains. Moreover, additional staff will also be deployed for commuters.
A day ago there were minor delays in the operation of metro train services on Blue and Pink Line, according to media reports. There were 15-20 minutes of delays in the operation of metro trains on this route on Thursday morning. Later, DMRC had issued a statement confirming delay in the operation of Pink Line Metro on Thursday morning.
