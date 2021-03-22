Delhi Metro Update: Delay in services on Airport Express Line

Delhi Airport Express Line is a Delhi Metro line from New Delhi Metro Station to Dwarka Sector 21, linking Indira Gandhi International Airport

There is a delay in services on Delhi Metro Airport Express Line. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to Twitter to inform the commuters about the same. "Airport Express Update. Delay in services between New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21."

The Orange Line or Delhi Airport Express Line is a Delhi Metro line from New Delhi Metro Station to Dwarka Sector 21, linking Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The total length of the line is 22.7 km, of which 15.7 km is underground and 7 km, from Buddha Jayanti Park to Mahipalpur, is elevated. Travel time is 19 minutes from New Delhi to the Airport's Terminal 2, T2 and Terminal 3, T3.

There are six metro stations on the line- New Delhi, Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Aerocity, Airport and Dwarka Sector 21 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All the six metro stations on the line are known as City Airport Terminals (CATs). They are fitted with state-of-the-art gadgets like explosive detectors, large x-ray baggage scanners, under vehicle scanners, quick reaction teams and dog squads to ensure full security of commuters and baggage alike.

