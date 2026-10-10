The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced that entry and exit facilities at all metro stations across its network had been restored, bringing an end to the restrictions imposed earlier in the day amid the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

In a service update, DMRC said, “Entry and exit gates of all Metro Stations of the Delhi Metro network are now open. The interchange facility at all the concerned Metro stations is also available.”

The announcement came hours after the corporation had extended the closure of 45 metro stations until 10 pm on October 10. The stations had been closed from 9 pm on Friday and were initially expected to reopen at 6 pm on Saturday.

Quick answers to key questions • 4 QUESTIONS 1 Are all Delhi Metro stations open now? ⌵ Yes. DMRC said the entry and exit gates at all stations across the network were open on Saturday. Interchange facilities were also available at all stations. 2 Why were Delhi Metro station gates closed on October 10? ⌵ Restrictions were imposed after a request from Delhi Police amid the CJP protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest concerned alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the SIR exercise. 3 How many Delhi Metro stations were affected by the restrictions? ⌵ DMRC initially restricted entry and exit at 57 stations, then reduced the number to 45. The affected stations included Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, ITO and New Delhi. 4 When were the Delhi Metro station restrictions due to end? ⌵ The restrictions on 45 stations had been extended until 10 pm on October 10, after initially being expected to end at 6 pm. DMRC later announced that all stations were open.

In its earlier advisory, DMRC had said the situation would be reviewed by security agencies before further updates were issued.

The restrictions were imposed following a request from Delhi Police in view of the CJP's demonstration against Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The initial advisory covered 57 metro stations, but DMRC subsequently reduced the number of stations facing entry and exit restrictions to 45. The affected stations included key locations such as Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Janpath, Mandi House, ITO, Kashmere Gate and New Delhi.

Interchange facilities were permitted at the affected stations under the earlier advisory, except at New Delhi metro station.

INDIA bloc leaders detained The metro restrictions came amid heightened security across the national capital, as several opposition leaders and activists attempted to join the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.

Former chief ministers Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar were among those detained by Delhi Police on Saturday. The demonstrators were demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

Other detained leaders included CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, veteran Left leader Brinda Karat, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, activist Yogendra Yadav and lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

Kejriwal detained, released later Former Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal was detained outside his Lodhi Estate residence while marching towards Jantar Mantar with AAP leaders and workers. As police personnel moved to take him away, party workers attempted to prevent his detention. Police personnel lifted him by his legs and chest and carried him towards a police bus. He was released later in the evening on Saturday.

Those detained alongside him included Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA Kuldeep Kumar and the party's national media in-charge, Anurag Dhanda. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai was also detained while protesting outside the AAP office.

Before his detention, Kejriwal appealed to young people across the country to protest against alleged electoral malpractice.

CJP activist claims detention at Delhi Airport Earlier in the day, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi to participate in the demonstration, shared a video on Instagram claiming that police detained him and his associates as they stepped off their flight at Delhi Airport.

The CJP also claimed that content creator Dhruv Rathee had been detained, stating, "The Dictator is TERRIFIED of young people who question its wrongdoings and refuse to stay silent."

As part of the security arrangements, the New Delhi district was divided into 20 operational zones, with dedicated detention centres established for each zone, police said.