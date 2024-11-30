Delhi Metro update: The DMRC has in a social media post notified that train services between Jahangirpuri and Samaypur Badli will be unavailable after 10.45 pm today till 7 am on December 1. Check details here.

Delhi Metro update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has, in a post on social media, notified travellers that train services between Jahangirpuri and Samaypur Badli stations will not be available after 10.45 pm today till 7.02 am on December 1.

“Train services between Jahangirpuri and Samaypur Badli stations will not be available after 22:45 hrs till end of revenue service and from start of revenue service upto 07:02 hrs from intervening night of 30th Nov/1st December 2024 till intervening night of 8th/9th December 2024," it stated in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The delayed start and early stop process is expected to continue all nights from today, till the intervening days of December 8 and 9, it added.

At present, the last service of the day runs at 11 pm and 12.15 am, and the first trains begin at 6 am.

"Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector-18,19 & Haiderpur Badli Mor stations shall remain closed during this period. However, normal train services will remain available between Jahangirpuri and Millenium City Centre Gurugram during revenue hours," the post clarified.

Take a Look At The Detailed Table Below:

DMRC announces 20 extra trips in view of GRAP-III On November 14, Delhi Metro announced that it will be inducting 20 extra trips as the Central agency CAQM imposed stage-III GRAP restrictions in the national capital region from Friday.

"In view of the implementation of GRAP-III from 8:00 AM tomorrow, 20 extra trips (in addition to 40 already in place since GRAP-II was implemented) will be inducted into services on weekdays starting tomorrow," it said in a post on X.

It added that total 60 extra trips will be preformed by Delhi Metro on weekdays till GRAP-III remains in place.

