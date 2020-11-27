Delhi Metro update: Entry, exit gates at 6 stations on Green Line closed amid farmers' protest1 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2020, 12:05 PM IST
- The Delhi Metro authorities had earlier announced that services from neighbouring cities will remain suspended on Friday
In view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers against the Centre's new farm laws, the Delhi Metro on Friday announced the closure of exit and entry gates at six metro stations on the Green Line .
Taking to Twitter, the DMRC said, "Entry & exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra stations on Green Line are now closed."
The Delhi Metro authorities had earlier announced that services from neighbouring cities will remain suspended on Friday.
"As advised by Delhi Police, Metro services will be available only from Delhi towards the NCR sections. However, services from the NCR stations towards Delhi will not be available due to security reasons till further notice. However, metro services will be available from Delhi towards the NCR sections," DMRC had said.
The Delhi Police today used tear gas shells to disperse farmers after they reached the Delhi-Haryana border as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the Centre's new farm laws.
The cops stepped up deployment of security personnel and used sand-laden trucks, water cannons and tear gas shells to prevent the protesters from entering Delhi.
With agency inputs
