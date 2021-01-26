Delhi Metro update: Entry, exit gates of Jama Masjid, other stations closed amid farmers' tractor rally1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 04:25 PM IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to Twitter to inform the public about the temporary closure of metro station gates
The entry and exit gates of several metro stations including Jama Masjid, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines, were temporarily closed on Tuesday following clashes between police and protesting farmers at a number of places in the national capital.
Police used tear gas on groups of farmers and resorted to baton charge as protestors broke past barricades at different border points and did not take the pre-decided routes for their tractor parade in the national capital.
In the latest developments, the protesting farmers clashed with police at several places and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of national capital. Hundreds of the farmers deviated from the routes permitted by the Delhi police. Some of them also hoisted flags from atop the domes of the Red Fort.
The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes.
However chaos ensued as the farmers were were adamant of heading towards central Delhi and way ahead of the designated time.
