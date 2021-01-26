The entry and exit gates of several metro stations including Jama Masjid, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines, were temporarily closed on Tuesday following clashes between police and protesting farmers at a number of places in the national capital.

Police used tear gas on groups of farmers and resorted to baton charge as protestors broke past barricades at different border points and did not take the pre-decided routes for their tractor parade in the national capital.

In the latest developments, the protesting farmers clashed with police at several places and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of national capital. Hundreds of the farmers deviated from the routes permitted by the Delhi police. Some of them also hoisted flags from atop the domes of the Red Fort.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to Twitter to inform the public about the temporary closure of metro station gates.





Security Update



Entry & exit gates of Mansarovar Park and Jhilmil are open. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 26, 2021

Security Update



Entry/exit gates of Jama Masjid metro station are closed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 26, 2021

Security Update



Entry/exit gates of Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil and Mansarovar Park are closed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 26, 2021

Security Update



Entry/exit gates of all stations on grey line are closed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 26, 2021

Security Update



Entry/exit gates of Delhi Gate metro station are closed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 26, 2021

Security Update



Entry/exit gates of ITO metro station are closed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 26, 2021

Security Update



Entry/exit gates of Indraprastha metro station are closed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 26, 2021

Security Update



Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 26, 2021

Security Update



Entry/exit gates of all stations on green line are closed. https://t.co/qsvJv21u3q — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 26, 2021

Security Update



Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed. https://t.co/A15ZI0wmEF — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 26, 2021

Security Update



Entry for the following green line stations are closed:

Brigadier Hoshiar Singh

Bahadurgarh City

Pandit Shree Ram Sharma

Tikri Border

Tikri Kalan

Ghevra

Mundka Industrial Area

Mundka

Rajdhani Park

Nangloi Railway Station

Nangloi



Exit for stations is permitted. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 26, 2021

Security Update



Exit gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed. Entry is permitted at this station. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 26, 2021

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes.

However chaos ensued as the farmers were were adamant of heading towards central Delhi and way ahead of the designated time.





