Delhi Metro: The entry/exit gates of all stations on the green line are closed

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today closed the entry and exit gates at several metro stations following clashes between police and protesting protesters at a number of places in the national capital. The entry/exit gates of all stations on the green line are closed.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to Twitter to inform the public about the temporary closure of metro station gates.

"Entry/exit gates of Indraprastha metro station are closed. Entry/exit gates of ITO, Indraprashtha, Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed," the DMRC tweeted.

Reports of farmers breaking barricades to enter Delhi and indulging in vandalism poured from several parts of the city.

The Green Line (Line 5) runs between Inderlok (station on the Red Line ) and Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh with a branch line connecting the line's Ashok Park Main station with Kirti Nagar station on the Blue Line. The completely elevated line, runs mostly along the busy NH 9 route in North Delhi and North West Delhi, bypassing Tikri Border to enter Bahadurgarh. The line consists of 23 stations including an interchange station covering a total length of 29.64 km. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the view of Republic Day celebration 2021, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a new set of guidelines for travelling today. All the metro parking lots will also remain closed till 2 pm on January 26, Delhi Metro said in the release.

