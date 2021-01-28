Delhi Metro update: Entry gates of Jama Masjid, Lal Quila metro stations shut

Two days after violence broke out in Delhi during the farmers' tractor march, the Delhi Metro authorities on Thursday shut the Lal Quila metro station and restricted entry to the Jama Masjid metro station amid heavy security deployment at the Red Fort.

Delhi Metro also took to social media to inform commuters.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Twitter that the entry and exit gates of Lal Quila and entry gates of Jama Masjid metro stations on the violet line are still shut.

Also Read | Battered infra dream awaits a new deal

Commuters, however, can use the exit gates of the Jama Masjid metro station, the DMRC wrote on Twitter.

"Normal service is available on all other stations," the Delhi Metro authorities said today morning.

Earlier on Tuesday, a large number of metro stations in central, north and west Delhi areas, including Lal Quila, ITO, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, were shut soon after the tractor parade had taken a violent turn.

"Services at Delhi Metro stations, which were closed yesterday, had resumed late night. Lal Quila station has been closed again and entry to Jama Masjid station is restricted as of now. Normal services are there at all other stations," a senior DMRC official had said.

Security was beefed up in several places across the national capital especially at the Red Fort and farmer protest sites, with the deployment of additional paramilitary forces following the Republic Day violence.

At present, the Delhi Metro operates on a network of about 390 kilometres with 285 stations spanning 11 corridors (including NOIDA – Greater NOIDA).

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via