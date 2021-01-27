Delhi Metro Update: Entry, exit gates of Lal Qila, Jama Masjid station closed

Entry and exit gates of Lal Quila and Jama Masjid metro station are closed. All other stations are open, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation ( DMRC ) took to Twitter to inform the public.

Security Update



Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed.



Entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station are closed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 27, 2021

The entry and exit gates of at least 20 metro stations were closed as chaos escalated due to the farmers' protest turning violent on Tuesday.

"Entry and exit gates of Jama Masjid, Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil and Mansarovar Park metro stations are closed," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Twitter.

Entry and exit gates of all stations on the grey line were also closed besides the Delhi Gate and ITO metro stations.

Earlier in the day, the DMRC announced the temporary closure of the entry and exit gates of more than 10 metro stations in central and north Delhi following clashes between police and protesting farmers at a number of places in the national capital.

"Entry/exit gates of Indraprastha metro station are closed. Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed," the DMRC had tweeted.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

