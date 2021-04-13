OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi Metro update: Entry temporarily closed at these metro stations

If you are travelling in Delhi Metro' Yellow Line, then please note that Delhi metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has temporarily closed 4 stations on this route. However, exit is allowed at these stations. This is done to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures.

These stations are New Delhi, Chandni Chowk, Saket and Qutub Minar.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed the commuters.

"Yellow Line Update

Entry for New Delhi and Chandni Chowk have been temporarily closed to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures.

Exit is allowed." DMRC said in a tweet.


MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
FILE PHOTO: A F-CK-1 Ching-kuo Indigenous Defence Fighter (IDF) is seen at an Air Force base in Tainan, Taiwan, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File PhotoPremium Premium

China sends 25 fighter planes near Taiwan in biggest drill this year

1 min read . 09:44 AM IST
A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 testPremium Premium

Coronavirus update: India sees slight dip in new cases but active tally goes up

2 min read . 09:25 AM IST
Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is the informal strategic dialogue between India, USA, Japan and AustraliaPremium Premium

No nation is more important than India as US seeks to counter China: Think tank

2 min read . 09:20 AM IST
File photo. An aerial view shows the storage tanks for treated water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.Premium Premium

Japan to release more than a million tonnes of treated Fukushima water into sea

3 min read . 08:45 AM IST

"Yellow Line Update

Entry for Saket and Qutub Minar have been temporarily closed to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures.

Exit is allowed." read another tweet.

Also Read | Why Bangladesh is flying high at 50

The Yellow Line (Line 2) is a metro rail line of the Delhi Metro, a rapid transit system in Delhi, India. It consists of 37 metro stations from Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in the neighbouring city of Gurugram in Haryana. The line with a length of 48.8 kilometers (30.3 mi) is mostly underground.

To ensure travel guidelines are being followed, Delhi Metro's Flying Squads penalised 526 commuters on 11 April 2021 for not wearing a face mask properly & following social distancing. Let us all follow the protocols & politely counsel others to do the same.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout