Delhi Metro has temporarily closed entry for some of the metro stations to ensure social distancing as part of crowd control measures. Meanwhile, the exit is allowed from all the stations. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to Twitter to inform the commuters about the same.

Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a series of tweets. "Entry for New Delhi, Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk and MG Road has been temporarily closed to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures. Exit is allowed," tweeted DMRC.

Entry for Chandni Chowk has been temporarily closed to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures.



Exit is allowed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) April 20, 2021

List of Delhi Metro stations which are temporarily closed

Entry for Bahadurgarh City and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh has been temporarily closed

Entry for Shyam Park, Raj Bagh and Mohan Nagar have been temporarily closed

Restricted entry for Rajiv Chowk, MG Road, New Delhi and Chandni Chowk is being allowed as part of our crowd control measures.

Entry for MG Road has been temporarily closed.

Entry for Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk have been temporarily closed

Entry for Chandni Chowk has been temporarily closed

Entry for New Delhi has been temporarily closed

As Delhi enters a 6-day lockdown, DMRC on Monday issued guidelines and informed that the metro services during peak hours in the mornings (8 am to 10 am ) and in evenings (5 pm to 7 pm), across the network, will be available with a headway (frequency) of 30 minutes.

For the rest of the day, the metro services across the network will be available with a frequency of 60 minutes. During the lockdown period, travel will be allowed only up to 50 per cent seating capacity in the Metro.

"Metro services during this period can be availed only by the exempted category of people as per the latest government order on the production of the valid IDs. During this period, travel will be allowed only up to 50 per cent seating capacity in the Metro. In addition, no standing passenger shall be allowed during the travel," DMRC said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announces that after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the national capital with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal it has been decided that it is important to impose a lockdown in Delhi, from 10 pm tonight to 5 am next Monday (April 26), for six days.

