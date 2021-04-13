Delhi Metro update: Entry temporarily closed at these metro stations

Delhi Metro' Yellow Line consists of 37 metro stations from Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in the neighbouring city of Gurugram in Haryana

If you are travelling in Delhi Metro' Yellow Line, then please note that Delhi metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has temporarily closed 4 stations on this route. However, exit is allowed at these stations. This is done to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures.

These stations are New Delhi, Chandni Chowk, Saket and Qutub Minar.

These stations are New Delhi, Chandni Chowk, Saket and Qutub Minar.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed the commuters.

"Yellow Line Update {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Entry for New Delhi and Chandni Chowk have been temporarily closed to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures.

Exit is allowed." DMRC said in a tweet.

"Yellow Line Update

Entry for Saket and Qutub Minar have been temporarily closed to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures.

Exit is allowed." read another tweet.

The Yellow Line (Line 2) is a metro rail line of the Delhi Metro, a rapid transit system in Delhi, India. It consists of 37 metro stations from Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in the neighbouring city of Gurugram in Haryana. The line with a length of 48.8 kilometers (30.3 mi) is mostly underground.

To ensure travel guidelines are being followed, Delhi Metro's Flying Squads penalised 526 commuters on 11 April 2021 for not wearing a face mask properly & following social distancing. Let us all follow the protocols & politely counsel others to do the same.

