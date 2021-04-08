Delhi Metro update: Entry temporarily closed at this metro station

Delhi Metro update: Entry temporarily closed at this metro station1 min read . 09:24 AM IST
Delhi Metro Red Line runs from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal (Ghaziabad ISBT) with a total distance of 34.4 km
If you are travelling in Delhi Metro', then please note that Delhi metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has temporarily closed entry for Shaheed Sthal metro station. However, exit is allowed. This is done to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures.
"Entry for Shaheed Sthal has been temporarily closed to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures. Exit is allowed," tweeted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
Shaheed Sthal metro station falls on the Red Line. The Red Line (Line 1) is a metro rail line of the Delhi Metro consists of the first stretch of the Delhi Metro that was constructed and commissioned in Delhi and has of 29 stations that runs from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal (Ghaziabad ISBT) with a total distance of 34.4 km. The entire line is elevated.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said commuters, who do not fall under essential category, would not be allowed to use the services during the night curfew and advised them to complete their journey before 10 pm.
The Kejriwal government has imposed seven hours of night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till April 30 as the coronavirus cases continue to soar in Delhi.
The DMRC's current operational network spans about 390 km with 285 stations across 11 corridors. On regular days, the average daily ridership of the metro was over 26 lakh before the pandemic.
