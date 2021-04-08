Delhi Metro update: Entry temporarily closed at this metro station

Shaheed Sthal metro station falls on the Red Line. The Red Line (Line 1) is a metro rail line of the Delhi Metro consists of the first stretch of the Delhi Metro that was constructed and commissioned in Delhi and has of 29 stations that runs from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal (Ghaziabad ISBT) with a total distance of 34.4 km. The entire line is elevated.

