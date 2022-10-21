Delhi metro update: Last train on corridors will start from this time on Diwali

Delhi metro update: Last train on corridors will start from this time on Diwali1 min read . 07:27 PM IST
- Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all the lines
The Delhi Metro railway corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced that the last metro train on all corridors on 24 October will start at 10pm on the occassion of Diwali festival. The routine time for that on regular days is 11 PM.
"On account of Diwali festival, last Metro train service on 24th October 2022 (Monday), will start at 10:00 PM (2200 Hrs) from terminal stations of all Metro Lines. Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all Lines.," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.
Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all the lines, it said.
The Delhi government on Thursday granted approval for the removal and transplantation of 316 trees for the construction of the Janakpuri-RK Ashram metro corridor.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has proposed the construction of a new Delhi Metro corridor extending from Janakpuri to RK Ashram. These trees were coming in the way of Delhi Metro Phase-Four's construction.
Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "We have cleared the path for construction of a new metro corridor between Janakpuri and RK Ashram, today. DMRC has been given permission to remove and transplant 316 trees obstructing the project, provided they compensate by planting 3,160 more trees."
Being an extension of the Magenta line of the metro, the corridor is touted to cover many densely populated areas of Delhi. It will connect the Janakpuri West station on Magenta Line with the RK Ashram station on the Blue Line. It aims to help lacs of locals connect to the metro network. However, the route is passing by a park near Gurudwara Nanak Piao at Derawal Nagar.
