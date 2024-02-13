New Delhi: Given the farmers' march to the national capital, one or more gates at eight stations of the Delhi Metro were shut on Tuesday morning. However, these stations are not closed and entry and exit of passengers is permitted through other gates, PTI reported.

Official sources said the gates have been shut for security arrangements on instructions of police authorities.

A senior official said that many gates had been shut at several stations -- Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Janpath and Barakhamba Road.

The official added that a gate at Khan Market metro station was closed on Tuesday.

Farmers' begin march towards Delhi, Punjab-Haryana borders fortified

Farmers from Punjab on Tuesday morning commenced their 'Delhi Chalo' march to press for their demands, after a meeting with two Union ministers over their demands, including a legal guarantee to MSP for crops, remained inconclusive.

Many farmers along with their tractor trolleys began the march around 10 am from Fatehgarh Sahib and are moving towards Delhi via the Shambhu border. Another group is moving towards the national capital from Mehal Kalan in Sangrur through the Khanauri border.

Authorities in Haryana have fortified the state's borders with Punjab at many places in Ambala, Jind, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, and Sirsa using concrete blocks, iron nails and barbed wire to scuttle the proposed march.

Riot control vehicles, including water cannons, have also been deployed at many places at Punjab and Haryana borders.

The Haryana government has also imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in as many as 15 districts, prohibiting the assembly of five or more people and banning any kind of demonstration or march with tractor trolleys.

Security in Delhi has been intensified with multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails, and walls of containers at border points.

-With agency inputs

