The services for Delhi Metro's Pink line have resumed to normal after facing a delay on Monday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed.

"Pink Line Update: Normal services have resumed," DMRC tweeted.

Pink line was experiencing a delay in services between the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Shiv Vihar stations.

