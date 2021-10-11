OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi Metro update: Normal services resume on Pink line
The services for Delhi Metro's Pink line have resumed to normal after facing a delay on Monday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed.

"Pink Line Update: Normal services have resumed," DMRC tweeted.

Pink line was experiencing a delay in services between the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Shiv Vihar stations. 

