Delhi Metro update: Normal services resume on Pink line

Delhi Metro update: Normal services resume on Pink line

Once the construction of this corridor is complete, the Pink Line will be the first ever ring corridor in India with a length of about 70 kms. (Hindustan Times Photo/Representative use)
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Livemint

Pink line was experiencing a delay in services between the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Shiv Vihar stations.

The services for Delhi Metro's Pink line have resumed to normal after facing a delay on Monday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed.

"Pink Line Update: Normal services have resumed," DMRC tweeted.

Pink line was experiencing a delay in services between the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Shiv Vihar stations. 

