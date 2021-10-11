Delhi Metro update: Normal services resume on Pink line

Delhi Metro update: Normal services resume on Pink line1 min read . 09:20 AM IST
Pink line was experiencing a delay in services between the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Shiv Vihar stations.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pink line was experiencing a delay in services between the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Shiv Vihar stations.
The services for Delhi Metro's Pink line have resumed to normal after facing a delay on Monday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed.
The services for Delhi Metro's Pink line have resumed to normal after facing a delay on Monday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed.
"Pink Line Update: Normal services have resumed," DMRC tweeted.
"Pink Line Update: Normal services have resumed," DMRC tweeted.
Pink line was experiencing a delay in services between the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Shiv Vihar stations.
Pink line was experiencing a delay in services between the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Shiv Vihar stations.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!