Delhi Metro Update: PM Modi to inaugurate extension of Airport Express Line. Key things to know4 min read 16 Sep 2023, 07:48 AM IST
Delhi Metro's Yashobhoomi line to open on 17 September connecting Dwarka Sector 21 and India International Convention Centre
A nearly two km-long Delhi Metro line between Dwarka Sector 21 and the India International Convention Centre, named YashoBhoomi, will become operational from September 17, officials said on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the first phase of India International Convention Centre (IICC) in Dwarka and the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 on Sunday.