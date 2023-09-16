A nearly two km-long Delhi Metro line between Dwarka Sector 21 and the India International Convention Centre, named YashoBhoomi, will become operational from September 17, officials said on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the first phase of India International Convention Centre (IICC) in Dwarka and the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Passenger operations on this new extension will be started from 3 pm onwards on the same day, that is, Sunday, September 17. With the addition of this section, the total length of the Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 will become 24.9 km," the DMRC said in a statement.

Station Details Length Approx. 2.2 kilometres

Depth 17 metres from the surface

Gauge Standard Gauge

Colour Code Orange

Entry & Exit 7 nos.

Escalators 22

Lift & staircases 8 (carrying capacity of 20 persons) High-capacity lifts have been installed in this station. The carrying capacity of lifts in the earlier stations of the Delhi Metro network is either 8 to 13 persons per lift. 14 numbers of wide staircases have also been provided for smooth passenger movement.

Depot Dwarka Sector – 21

Coach Platform length 6 coaches

Platform Screen Door Full-height Platform Screen Doors

Facilities for Divyangjan/ visually impaired person Ramps, lifts. Tactile pathways, separate toilets with emergency buttons, etc.

Stations on Airport Express Line The Airport Express Line now has 7 Metro stations, namely New Delhi (interchange with Yellow Line), Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Aerocity, Airport (T-3), Dwarka Sec-21 (interchange with Blue Line) and Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector – 25.

Subway connectivity Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector – 25 Metro Station has three subways. A 735m long Subway connects the station to Yashobhoomi (exhibition halls, convention center, and Central Arena). Another connects the entry/exit across the Dwarka Expressway, while the third connects the Metro station to the foyer of Future Exhibition halls of the Yashobhoomi complex.

This 735-meter-long dedicated underground subway provides seamless, safe, reliable, efficient, and smooth connectivity between Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector – 25 Metro station and the Yashobhoomi Complex and Central Arena. This subway is equipped with eight escalators, four lifts, and amenities such as CCTV surveillance, PA system etc., for providing quality commuter experience.

Artwork State-of-the-art printed glasses are fixed on the walls to enhance the aesthetic and overall beauty of the Subway.

Parking Facility A parking facility is available at Yashobhoomi Complex for the general public near Gate No.2 which will be operated by the staff of Yashobhoomi.

Construction Technology The Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector–25 station has been constructed underground using conventional cut-and-cover technology. The 2.008 kilometre-long tunnel connecting the Dwarka Sector 21 station with the new station has also been constructed using the cut and cover technology apart from an 82.43 metre stretch below the Urban Extension Road – II which was built using the box pushing method. For the first time in Delhi Metro, the box-pushing method was used to construct a Metro tunnel. Earlier, this technology had only been used to construct pedestrian subways.

Operation Plan A total of eight trains comprising 6 coaches will be available on the entire Dwarka Sector - 21 to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector – 25 Metro section on the Airport Express Line corridor. Trains will be available at a frequency of 10 minutes in this section.

Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of Metro trains on the Airport Express Line from 90 KMPH in March 2023 to a remarkable speed of 120 KMPH. The total journey from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 will take about 21 minutes. Earlier the travel time between New Delhi and Dwarka Sector–21 was approximately 22 minutes and now it has reduced to around 19 minutes between these two stations, leading to a saving of 3 minutes.

With the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network has now become 393 kilometers long with 288 stations (including the Noida – Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurugram).

Yashobhoomi: Yashobhoomi has been developed as India’s largest exhibition and convention centre. This centre is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as convention centres, auditoriums, hotels, office spaces, and more.

The Metro station will cater to this new centre. It will attract a large number of national and international visitors from the Airport or from the Central part of Delhi and will be a place of large public gatherings. In order to provide Metro connectivity for this complex by extending the Airport Express Line from Dwarka Sector 21, DMRC was assigned this work of Metro expansion by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

In addition to serving the convention centre, this new station will also provide Metro connectivity to the residents around sector 25 of Dwarka and the new sectors along the Dwarka Expressway in neighbouring Gurugram. As a result, residents of these areas will be able to reach central Delhi in about half an hour.