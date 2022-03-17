The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said that there will be a delay in services on the Violet, Green, and Pink lines. However, it did not inform the reason for the delay in the services. The official Twitter handle of the DMRC wrote, "Service Update. Delay in services on Violet, Green, and Pink lines. Please allow for some extra time in your commute".

This week, the Delhi Metro informed about the Holi schedule. On Friday, March 18 metro train services will start from 2:30 PM on the occasion of Holi on all lines including the Rapid Metro/Airport airlines.

"On the day of the 'Holi' festival, i.e., March 18, 2022 (Friday), Metro services will not be available till 14.30 Hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line. Metro train services will thus start at 14.30 Hrs (2:30 PM) from terminal stations on all lines on March 18 and will continue normally thereafter," said the release from DMRC.

At present, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is handling operations and maintenance of over 390 km of network, comprising 286 metro stations, including the Rapid Metro in Gurugram and Aqua Line in Greater Noida, and is ranked amongst one of the world's largest metro networks, the city transporter said in a statement.

